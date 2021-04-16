CHESTER, Md. (WJZ) — Two ospreys are safe and have a new nest thanks to three Maryland Natural Resources police officers.
A 1975 Marinette vessel docked at Goosehands Creek Landing in Chester was partially sinking and abandoned since at least Oct. 2020. NRP officers couldn't find the owner of the boat, so it was scheduled to be removed later this month.
When Cpl. Kim Austen was making a routine check of the boat, she notices two ospreys were building a nest.
There weren't any eggs yet or young birds, so the nest could be removed per U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service guidelines.
She knew ospreys normally lay eggs in April and May, so she asked fellow officers John Butts and Simon Roe to help her relocate the birds.
“I knew that the boat was going to be moved and so would the nest; I also knew that I was running out of time,” Austin said. “While on patrol, I’ve watched the ospreys take the time to build their nest and we didn’t want any of their work to go to waste.”
She purchased the materials to build a new nest for the ospreys and on April 12, Butts and Roe built the new nest near the abandoned boat.
The next day, Austin and Butts moved the nest from the boat into and fill the new nest. Once they were back on land, they saw the ospreys land in the new nest and take to their new home.