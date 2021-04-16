COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.5K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Decrease
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Animals, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland Zoo, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Now that spring is here, you may be looking for something to do outside.

That’s where the Maryland Zoo comes in to help.

READ MORE: Parts Of Broening Highway In Dundalk Will Be Repaved By The End Of May

They’re adding two more animal experiences to its lineup, bringing people closer to their favorite species- the giraffes and the tortoise.

READ MORE: Lawyers Don't Seek Trial Delay In Capital Gazette Shooting Case

During the giraffe training experience, you’ll learn how zookeepers and giraffes interact, and watch a training session.

If tortoises are more your speed, you can step off the African Boardwalk and into the Tortoise Habitat to meet and feed the reptiles.

MORE NEWS: Police Officer Burned In Fire In West Baltimore Earlier Friday Evening

 

CBS Baltimore Staff