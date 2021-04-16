BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Now that spring is here, you may be looking for something to do outside.
That's where the Maryland Zoo comes in to help.
They're adding two more animal experiences to its lineup, bringing people closer to their favorite species- the giraffes and the tortoise.
During the giraffe training experience, you’ll learn how zookeepers and giraffes interact, and watch a training session.
If tortoises are more your speed, you can step off the African Boardwalk and into the Tortoise Habitat to meet and feed the reptiles.