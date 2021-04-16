BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Indigo and Sasha are a bonded pair of 3-year-old dogs recently put up for adoption at the MD SPCA.
Weighing in at 41 lbs and 45 lbs respectively, their medium energy level could be a bit much for small children.
That said, older children who want a pair of active playmates would be perfect.
Raised with each other, they have grown to be dependent partners in crime.
Staff at the MD SPCA say adopting both will earn you a discount on fees.
Go to MDSPCA.org/adopt for more information on Indigo, Sasha, and other pets looking for a home.