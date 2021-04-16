COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.5K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Decrease
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert was cancelled for a missing 72-year-old Essex man after he was found dead on Thursday.

Alfonso Bryan was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 9 on Stemmers Run Road. He was found dead shortly before 6 p.m.

Baltimore County Police said his vehicle, a 2016 silver Buick Encore, was found submerged in a local creek.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances around his death.

