COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.5K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Decrease
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Alfonso Bryan, Baltimore County police, death investigation, Essex, Local TV, Missing Man

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert was cancelled for a missing 72-year-old Essex man after he was found dead on Thursday.

Alfonso Bryan was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 9 on Stemmers Run Road. He was found dead shortly before 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Maryland Schools Continue Comparatively Slow Reopening Plan

Baltimore County Police said his vehicle, a 2016 silver Buick Encore, was found submerged in a local creek.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances around his death.

READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Malakai Tyrelle Cooke Killed Shooting At Frederick Country Inn & Suites

MORE NEWS: Donate Pajamas To Critically Ill Children Through Casey Cares, Get A Free Chick-Fil-A Sandwich

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff