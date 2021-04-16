ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert was cancelled for a missing 72-year-old Essex man after he was found dead on Thursday.
Alfonso Bryan was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 9 on Stemmers Run Road. He was found dead shortly before 6 p.m.
Baltimore County Police said his vehicle, a 2016 silver Buick Encore, was found submerged in a local creek.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances around his death.
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 16, 2021
