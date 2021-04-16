DUNDALK (WJZ) — Parts of Broening Highway in Dundalk will be repaved by the end of May, the State Highway Administration said this week.
The surface of Broening Highway, also known as MD 695A, will have restored concrete pavement in the area east of Ralls and Maryland avenues. Crews will work from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday each weekend until the end of May.
Drivers can expect double-lane closures on Broening Highway, and crews will use flagging operators to direct traffic. All side streets will be open during work hours. Electronic message boards, signs and barrels will alert and guide motorists through the work zone.
This work is part of an ongoing $3 million project to improve 1.3 miles of pavement on Broening Highway, in coordination with the Maryland Port Administration. The project began last fall and is expected to be complete this fall, weather permitting.
For a list of all major SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov.