By Kelsey Kushner
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People are protesting in downtown Baltimore in solidarity to mourn Daunte Wright’s death, who was killed by police in Minnesota earlier this week.

The group gathered earlier outside Baltimore City police headquarters after plans of a peaceful protest and memorial for Wright circulated online.

People are telling the media they are not taking any interviews or photographs.

Stay with WJZ as we follow this protest throughout the evening.

