BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People are protesting in downtown Baltimore in solidarity to mourn Daunte Wright’s death, who was killed by police in Minnesota earlier this week.
The group gathered earlier outside Baltimore City police headquarters after plans of a peaceful protest and memorial for Wright circulated online.READ MORE: MD SPCA Looking To Keep These Two Dogs, Indigo & Sasha, Together For Life
People are telling the media they are not taking any interviews or photographs.
MORE NEWS: Pause In Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Could Delay Maryland's Goals As Baltimore City Emerges As Potential New Hotspot
The group is marching down President street – police have blocked off part of 83 south @wjz #baltimore pic.twitter.com/Y8jXaB2oA4READ MORE: BWI Airport Art Exhibit Shines Light On Human Trafficking
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) April 16, 2021
Stay with WJZ as we follow this protest throughout the evening.