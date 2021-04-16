GREAT MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning that nothing suspicious was located after a bomb threat at Great Mills High School on Thursday afternoon.
Great Mills High School was searched regarding the bomb threat and nothing suspicious was located.
— St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office (@firstsheriff) April 16, 2021
The sheriff's office said the school was evacuated and the building was searched.
The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a bomb threat at Great Mills High School. The school has been evacuated and a search of the school is being conducted.
— St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office (@firstsheriff) April 15, 2021
No further information has been made available at this time.
