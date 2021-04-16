COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GREAT MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said Friday morning that nothing suspicious was located after a bomb threat at Great Mills High School on Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the school was evacuated and the building was searched.

No further information has been made available at this time.

CBS Baltimore Staff