BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Get ready to saddle up and ride!
A youth horseback riding program is coming to west Baltimore. The free program is open to children between the ages of 10 and 15 years old who live in the greater southwest Baltimore area.
They’ll learn everything from horseback riding basics, care and grooming to leadership and critical thinking skills.
It's all thanks to a partnership between the University of Maryland Baltimore Community Engagement Center, UMD BioPark and City Ranch.
Enrollment for the Spring program is full, but they are hoping to do this program again at some point in the future.
For now, people can register for the waitlist at: tiny.cc/CECHORSE
They can use this QR code to register for the waitlist too!