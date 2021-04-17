COVID-19 IN MD1.5K New Cases Reported Saturday, Hospitalizations Decrease
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is injured Saturday after he was shot in northwest Baltimore.

Northwest District officers were called to the 3100 block of Tioga Parkway to investigate a reported shooting.

They found a 22-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police learned the shooting may have happened in the 2600 block of Fairview Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

