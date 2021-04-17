BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A five-year-old was shot in a west Baltimore home late Saturday night after a bullet went through a window into the home, grazing the child’s arm, police say.
Officers responded to the 2200 block of Wilkens Avenue at around 10:04 p.m. They found the child suffering from a graze wound to the arm.
The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said the child was inside of a home when a bullet came through the window, grazing their arm.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.