Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– A Baltimore City Police officer avoided serious injuries after their police vehicle was involved in an accident that caused their vehicle to leave the roadway and crash in a stream at Herring Run Park in Northeast Baltimore.
Baltimore City Police Detective Donny Moses says the officer was responding to an emergency call for a report of an attempted suicide around 11a.m. Saturday when the police officer and another vehicle collided in the area of Echodale Ave and Herring Run Drive.
The police vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into the stream below.
The officer was pulled from the car by three good Samaritans who were working on a house nearby.
The officer was transported to an area hospital but Detective Moses says, “he miraculously suffered no injury.”
The driver or the civilian vehicle remained at the scene but was also not injured.
The crash remains under investigation but it appears speed may have been a factor in causing the accident.
