BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are opting out of in-person off-season workouts this season.
The workouts are voluntary.
A statement from the Baltimore Ravens players: pic.twitter.com/6FHGTO8kdM
— NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 17, 2021
"Our team leaders have discussed with each other, with our teammates and with the NFLPA, and in solidarity with the other members of our union across the league, we have decided to exercise our CBA right not to attend in-person voluntary offseason workouts," they said in a statement.
This story is developing.