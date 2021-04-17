COVID-19 IN MD1.5K New Cases Reported Saturday, Hospitalizations Decrease
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Local TV, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens are opting out of in-person off-season workouts this season.

The workouts are voluntary.

READ MORE: Maryland Seniors Get Out For Fitness Walk At Lake Montebello As Leaders Remind Them Pandemic Isn't Over Yet

“Our team leaders have discussed with each other, with our teammates and with the NFLPA, and in solidarity with the other members of our union across the league, we have decided to exercise our CBA right not to attend in-person voluntary offseason workouts,” they said in a statement.

MORE NEWS: 22-Year-Old Man Injured In Northwest Baltimore Shooting

This story is developing.

CBS Baltimore Staff