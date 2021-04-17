ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added exactly 1,500 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths as hospitalizations decreased Saturday.
Hospitalizations went down by 22 to 1,210. Of those, 288 people are in ICU beds and 922 are in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went up slightly to 5.72% The state conducted 40,821 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 434,859 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,359 Marylanders have died.
As of Saturday morning, there are 1,577,563 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 3,833,717 doses so far. Of those, 2,256,154 are first doses, with 34,573 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,398,131 second doses, with 42,050 in the last day.
The state administered 2,627 single-dose vaccines, a total of 176,161 before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused.
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,710
|(204)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|41,221
|(571)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|48,885
|(968)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|60,716
|(1,392)
|35*
|Calvert
|4,047
|(74)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,217
|(23)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,819
|(224)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,755
|(126)
|2*
|Charles
|10,241
|(180)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,589
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,039
|(299)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,943
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|15,480
|(263)
|4*
|Howard
|18,342
|(224)
|6*
|Kent
|1,281
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|68,718
|(1,453)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|81,190
|(1,393)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,829
|(41)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,664
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,514
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,028
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,830
|(267)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,303
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,498
|(94)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(62)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|23,240
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|43,698
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|79,873
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|74,458
|(83)
|6*
|40-49
|65,164
|(235)
|5*
|50-59
|65,235
|(672)
|25*
|60-69
|43,607
|(1,367)
|18*
|70-79
|24,122
|(2,141)
|38*
|80+
|15,462
|(3,815)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|227,233
|(4,025)
|91*
|Male
|207,626
|(4,334)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|130,886
|(2,907)
|67*
|Asian (NH)
|10,452
|(293)
|7*
|White (NH)
|152,696
|(4,264)
|97*
|Hispanic
|66,765
|(754)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,253
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|53,807
|(58)
|0*
