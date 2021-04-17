COVID-19 IN MD1.5K New Cases Reported Saturday, Hospitalizations Decrease
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added exactly 1,500 new coronavirus cases and 17 deaths as hospitalizations decreased Saturday.

Hospitalizations went down by 22 to 1,210. Of those, 288 people are in ICU beds and 922 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went up slightly to 5.72% The state conducted 40,821 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 434,859 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,359 Marylanders have died.

As of Saturday morning, there are 1,577,563 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 3,833,717 doses so far. Of those, 2,256,154 are first doses, with 34,573 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,398,131 second doses, with 42,050 in the last day.

The state administered 2,627 single-dose vaccines, a total of 176,161 before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,710 (204) 1*
Anne Arundel 41,221 (571) 14*
Baltimore City 48,885 (968) 23*
Baltimore County 60,716 (1,392) 35*
Calvert 4,047 (74) 1*
Caroline 2,217 (23) 0*
Carroll 8,819 (224) 5*
Cecil 5,755 (126) 2*
Charles 10,241 (180) 2*
Dorchester 2,589 (49) 1*
Frederick 19,039 (299) 9*
Garrett 1,943 (61) 1*
Harford 15,480 (263) 4*
Howard 18,342 (224) 6*
Kent 1,281 (43) 2*
Montgomery 68,718 (1,453) 46*
Prince George’s 81,190 (1,393) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,829 (41) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,664 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,514 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,028 (36) 0*
Washington 13,830 (267) 3*
Wicomico 7,303 (152) 0*
Worcester 3,498 (94) 1*
Data not available 0 (62) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 23,240 (3) 0*
10-19 43,698 (6) 1*
20-29 79,873 (35) 1*
30-39 74,458 (83) 6*
40-49 65,164 (235) 5*
50-59 65,235 (672) 25*
60-69 43,607 (1,367) 18*
70-79 24,122 (2,141) 38*
80+ 15,462 (3,815) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 227,233 (4,025) 91*
Male 207,626 (4,334) 95*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 130,886 (2,907) 67*
Asian (NH) 10,452 (293) 7*
White (NH) 152,696 (4,264) 97*
Hispanic 66,765 (754) 15*
Other (NH) 20,253 (83) 0*
Data not available 53,807 (58) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

