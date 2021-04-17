BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland seniors got a chance to get out and get the blood flowing Saturday morning at a health and fitness walk at Lake Montebello, after a very long year for them.

“We know it’s been hard on everyone but in particular our seniors who have been really cooped up in their houses and not being able to interact with their children or grandchildren just trying to lift their spirits and get them active,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

According to AARP, about 80% of Americans 65 and older are now vaccinated but social distancing and masks were still required.

Because of this, Mayor Scott’s and Sen. Chris Van Hollen reminded them Saturday the fight against COVID-19 is still not over.

“As we ramp up the vaccines, we’ll get there we’re gonna get there but don’t celebrate too soon,” said Sen. Van Hollen.

Not far away in Johnston Square, community members were getting tested for COVID-19 and receiving free PPE.

“We’re talking about a community where lots of people don’t drive so to have it right here in their backyard and they can walk and get tested,” said Regina Hammond, with Rebuild Johnston Square.

Eight hundred and ninety-four people have their lives to COVID-19 in Baltimore, and the average death rate is up 138% from four weeks ago.

Which is why leaders are asking the public to still remain vigilant against the virus.

“This is not over yet. There’s no cause for celebration as of yet because we’re losing far too many,” Mayor Scott said.

