By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in shootings across Baltimore City on Saturday.

A man was shot in northwest Baltimore at around 11:42 a.m.

Northwest District officers were called to the 3100 block of Tioga Parkway to investigate a reported shooting.

They found a 22-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police learned the shooting may have happened in the 2600 block of Fairview Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.

Later Saturday, Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Irving Street at around 8:20 p.m. They found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

