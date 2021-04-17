BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in shootings across Baltimore City on Saturday.
A man was shot in northwest Baltimore at around 11:42 a.m.
Northwest District officers were called to the 3100 block of Tioga Parkway to investigate a reported shooting.
They found a 22-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police learned the shooting may have happened in the 2600 block of Fairview Avenue.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District detectives, at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also text tips through the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
Later Saturday, Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Irving Street at around 8:20 p.m. They found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.