baltimore, maryland, crime, homicide, aggravated assault, Police Investigating Man’s Death After Responding To Aggravated Assault In Baltimore – CBS Baltimore
COVID-19 IN MD1.5K New Cases Reported Saturday, Hospitalizations Decrease
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Homicide, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a man’s death after they responded a call of an aggravated assault in southwest Baltimore earlier Saturday.

Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 1900 block of Braddish Avenue at 7:30 p.m. where they found a man unresponsive. He had signs of trauma to his body. Medics pronounced the victim dead.

Homicide detectives are currently conducting interviews in reference to this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff