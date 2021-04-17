BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a man’s death after they responded a call of an aggravated assault in southwest Baltimore earlier Saturday.
Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 1900 block of Braddish Avenue at 7:30 p.m. where they found a man unresponsive. He had signs of trauma to his body. Medics pronounced the victim dead.
Homicide detectives are currently conducting interviews in reference to this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.