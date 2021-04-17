FORESTVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are still investigating after a body was found in Prince George’s County in March.
Troopers responded at around 7:35 a.m. on March 13 to the area of Route 4 at Dowerhouse Road for the discovery of a body.READ MORE: Maryland Seniors Get Out For Fitness Walk At Lake Montebello As Leaders Remind Them Pandemic Isn't Over Yet
Police say they learned an unknown vehicle struck the woman, Sandra Faye Bradford-Bennett, 68, of District Heights, Maryland.
They said she was walking near the edge of the road on southbound Route 4 when she was struck. She was declared dead at the scene.READ MORE: 'There Goes My Hero' Hosts Drive-Up Bone Marrow Registration Drive Amid Low Sign Ups During Pandemic
Evidence from the scene shows the striking vehicle may have been a 1996 to 2000 black Mercedes-Benz ML320. The striking vehicle would be missing the passenger side mirror cover and have damage to the front of the passenger side.
There were no witnesses at the scene. The Maryland State Police Crash Team has assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: 1.5K New Cases & 17 Deaths Reported Saturday
The case remains under investigation.