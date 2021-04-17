PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man is behind bars this week after a bizarre arrest.
Police said 30-year-old Michael Roane was stealing airbags from cars. He was taken into custody Thursday after what police call a lengthy investigation.
Investigators said they found him driving a stolen car, with 13 Honda steering wheel airbags he had taken earlier in the day.
Those airbags are believed to be worth more than $32,000. But Roane is suspect of stealing more than 100 of them.