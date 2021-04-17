COVID-19 IN MD1.5K New Cases Reported Saturday, Hospitalizations Decrease
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Prince George's County, Talkers, theft

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man is behind bars this week after a bizarre arrest. 

Police said 30-year-old Michael Roane was stealing airbags from cars. He was taken into custody Thursday after what police call a lengthy investigation.

READ MORE: 22-Year-Old Man Injured In Northwest Baltimore Shooting

Investigators said they found him driving a stolen car, with 13 Honda steering wheel airbags he had taken earlier in the day. 

READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed Overnight In West Baltimore

Those airbags are believed to be worth more than $32,000. But Roane is suspect of stealing more than 100 of them. 

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Officer "Miraculously" Avoids Injury After Crashing Into Stream

 

CBS Baltimore Staff