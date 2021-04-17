COLLEGE PARK, MD. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland System may require all students get vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall.
The chancellor will develop a policy after getting input from the university presidents. Despite that, he said widespread vaccination is the only way the upcoming semester will resemble pre-pandemic normal.
Once a decision is made, it will impact thousands of students at 12 colleges, including Towson, Bowie State and the University of Maryland College Park.
They did not give a date for a final decision.
