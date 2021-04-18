FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — A person is dead and another injured after a vehicle crashed and caught fire on I-70 in Frederick earlier Sunday.
Police said a Subaru Outback was driving eastbound on I-70 in the area of Mount Phillip Road when for unknown reasons the driver lost control, collided into a roadway sign and collided into a roadway sign and a guardrail.READ MORE: Ocean City, Maryland Seeks To Shush The Boardwalk A Little
The damage from the collision caused the car to catch fire, and the driver was able to get out of the car before it became fully engulfed, but the passenger was not.
The passenger was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. The driver was taken to Meritus Hospital for injuries.READ MORE: Man Shot In Southwest Baltimore Earlier Sunday
Police said alcohol has not yet been ruled out as a primary factor for the crash.
The second lane of I-70 eastbound is shut down for the investigation and the first lane is open.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1K New Cases & 17 Deaths Reported Sunday
They are still investigating the crash.