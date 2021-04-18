COVID-19 IN MDMore Than 1k New Cases Reported Sunday, Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:crash, Harford County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

EDGEWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — Three men are recovering after a shooting and car crash in Edgewood Sunday night.

Deputies responded to the area of Harford Square Drive for multiple reports of a shooting at around 6:01 p.m.

When police arrived in the area of F Court, deputies said they found “obvious signs” of a shooting, but there were no victims.

At around the same time, a two-vehicle crash was found in the intersection of Hanson Road and Woodbridge Center Way. Deputies found three men, one suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.

