EDGEWOOD, MD. (WJZ) — Three men are recovering after a shooting and car crash in Edgewood Sunday night.
Deputies responded to the area of Harford Square Drive for multiple reports of a shooting at around 6:01 p.m.READ MORE: MS-13 Gang Member Sentenced For Kidnapping, Attempted Murder
When police arrived in the area of F Court, deputies said they found “obvious signs” of a shooting, but there were no victims.
At around the same time, a two-vehicle crash was found in the intersection of Hanson Road and Woodbridge Center Way. Deputies found three men, one suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.READ MORE: Quarter Of Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus, CDC Says
All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Police are investigating.MORE NEWS: Police Warn Of Man Allegedly Impersonating Police Officer In Frederick County