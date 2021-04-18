BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The beloved Mr. Trash Wheel is gearing up to celebrate his seventh birthday next month to celebrate, the Waterfront Partnership is organizing an art project that Mr. Trash Wheel will be proud of.
"We think it's great. It's great for the city, it's great for the water," said Sam Hong, Mr. Trash Wheel fan.
Over the years his family has grown, and he’s developed quite the following. One thing that’s remained the same- his hunger for trash.
"So he's eaten about, over 1,000 tons of trash over the last seven years," said Chelsea Anspach, Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.
To celebrate the nearly 12,200,000 cigarette buts, 1,300,000 plastic bottles and 750,000 plastic bags prevented from entering the harbor, the Waterfront Partnership has organized a trash-tastic art project.
“For Mr. Trash Wheel’s seventh birthday, we are going to make a recycle mosaic,” Anspach said.
And, of course, you're invited to join in on the fun. All you have to do is register online, then use trash you would find around your house to design your mosaic title.
“Then they’re going to drop it off to me and we’re going to put it together on the promenade in front of Mr. Trash Wheel for his birthday and it’s going to be super fun,” Anspach said.