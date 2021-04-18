OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — The Town of Ocean City is considering a new noise ordinance this week to tighten up on loud music and shouting on its iconic boardwalk.
The town council will take up discussion at its Monday meeting on the proposal, which limits noise from speakers, radios, or human shouting or yelling to between 60 and 75 decibels depending on the time of day and location on the boardwalk.
Sixty decibels is a typical conversational level, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The ordinance allows for slightly higher decibels levels during the day than late at night, as well as slightly higher levels south of 12th Street, where more people are concentrated and the ambient noise is higher.
The proposed ordinance is based on research conducted by an outside firm.
The Daily Times in Salisbury reports that the town has been trying for decades to tamp down excess noise from street performers and others.
