By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were shot in west Baltimore earlier Sunday afternoon, police say.

Western District patrol officers were responding to an assault in progress at around 3:54 p.m. when units heard multiple shots fired in the 1800-1900 block of West Fayette Street.

A woman was found suffering an apparent gunshot wound in the 1800 block of West Fayette Street and two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1900 block of West Fayette Street.

Medics took the victims to area hospitals for treatment. Homicide detectives have been notified due to the injuries of the one of the adult men.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

