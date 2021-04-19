CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD. (WJZ) — A 12-year-old is facing murder charges after being accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old in Prince George’s County.
It happened Saturday night outside the shopping center on Ritchie Station Court, police said.
They said when they arrived the found the victim's body, and a second victim nearby- another 13-year-old boy who had been stabbed. He was treated at a hospital and has been released.
Investigators believe this all started from a dispute between two groups of minors.
Police are still looking for the suspect who stabbed the second victim.