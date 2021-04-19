COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Continue To Increase As The State Adds More Than 600 New Coronavirus Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD. (WJZ) — A 12-year-old is facing murder charges after being accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old in Prince George’s County.

It happened Saturday night outside the shopping center on Ritchie Station Court, police said.

They said when they arrived the found the victim’s body, and a second victim nearby- another 13-year-old boy who had been stabbed. He was treated at a hospital and has been released.

Investigators believe this all started from a dispute between two groups of minors.

Police are still looking for the suspect who stabbed the second victim.

CBS Baltimore Staff