LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was arrested after he was caught with a loaded handgun at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the 9mm handgun and 10 bullets inside his carry-on bag in the X-ray machine Sunday.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police was notified and confiscated the Cockeysville man’s firearm.
He told authorities he forgot he had his loaded gun with him.
He now faces a still financial penalty.
Six guns were caught at BWI checkpoints so far this year.