OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police continue to search for a missing 14-year-old.
Brittany Brodie was last seen on April 3 in the 7300 block of Linden Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
She is 5-foot tall and weighs 130 pounds.
If you have any information that can help, please call 410-307-2020.
🚨 PLEASE SHARE 🚨 #MISSING – 14yo Brittany Brodie was last seen around 4:45 pm on April 3 in the 7300 block of Linden Ave, 21206. If you have any information that can help #BCoPD locate her, please call 410-307-2020. ^NL #MissingPerson #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/TuHKeBAeI4
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 12, 2021