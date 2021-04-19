COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Continue To Increase As The State Adds More Than 600 New Coronavirus Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police continue to search for a missing 14-year-old.

Brittany Brodie was last seen on April 3 in the 7300 block of Linden Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

She is 5-foot tall and weighs 130 pounds.

If you have any information that can help, please call 410-307-2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff