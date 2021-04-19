COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Continue To Increase As The State Adds More Than 600 New Coronavirus Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 631 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths Monday as hospitalizations increased again.

Hospitalizations went up by 7 to 1,259. Hospitalizations increased by more than 40 Sunday. Of those, 294 people are in ICU beds and 965 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate went down slightly to 5.39%. The state conducted 15,873 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 436,659 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  At this time, 8,387 Marylanders have died.

As of Sunday morning, there are 1,621,036 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 3,936,092 doses so far. Of those, 2,315,056 are first doses, with 26,163 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,441,303 second doses, with 19,628 in the last day.

The state administered a total of 176,161 single-dose vaccines before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused last week.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,714 (204) 1*
Anne Arundel 41,386 (571) 14*
Baltimore City 49,255 (968) 23*
Baltimore County 61,095 (1,395) 35*
Calvert 4,066 (74) 1*
Caroline 2,229 (23) 0*
Carroll 8,859 (224) 5*
Cecil 5,821 (126) 2*
Charles 10,284 (181) 2*
Dorchester 2,615 (49) 1*
Frederick 19,111 (300) 9*
Garrett 1,952 (61) 1*
Harford 15,581 (263) 4*
Howard 18,406 (224) 6*
Kent 1,284 (43) 2*
Montgomery 68,865 (1,454) 46*
Prince George’s 81,382 (1,396) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,839 (41) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,682 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,519 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,030 (36) 0*
Washington 13,862 (267) 3*
Wicomico 7,318 (152) 0*
Worcester 3,504 (94) 1*
Data not available 0 (81) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 23,447 (3) 0*
10-19 43,945 (6) 1*
20-29 80,180 (35) 1*
30-39 74,754 (84) 6*
40-49 65,428 (238) 5*
50-59 65,459 (678) 26*
60-69 43,758 (1,376) 18*
70-79 24,194 (2,145) 38*
80+ 15,494 (3,820) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 228,193 (4,034) 91*
Male 208,466 (4,353) 96*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 132,201 (2,908) 67*
Asian (NH) 10,532 (294) 7*
White (NH) 153,836 (4,268) 97*
Hispanic 66,975 (756) 15*
Other (NH) 20,412 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,703 (78) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

