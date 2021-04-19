ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 631 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths Monday as hospitalizations increased again.
Hospitalizations went up by 7 to 1,259. Hospitalizations increased by more than 40 Sunday. Of those, 294 people are in ICU beds and 965 are in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate went down slightly to 5.39%. The state conducted 15,873 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 436,659 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,387 Marylanders have died.
As of Sunday morning, there are 1,621,036 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 3,936,092 doses so far. Of those, 2,315,056 are first doses, with 26,163 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,441,303 second doses, with 19,628 in the last day.
The state administered a total of 176,161 single-dose vaccines before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused last week.
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,714
|(204)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|41,386
|(571)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|49,255
|(968)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|61,095
|(1,395)
|35*
|Calvert
|4,066
|(74)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,229
|(23)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,859
|(224)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,821
|(126)
|2*
|Charles
|10,284
|(181)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,615
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,111
|(300)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,952
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|15,581
|(263)
|4*
|Howard
|18,406
|(224)
|6*
|Kent
|1,284
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|68,865
|(1,454)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|81,382
|(1,396)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,839
|(41)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,682
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,519
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,030
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,862
|(267)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,318
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,504
|(94)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(81)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|23,447
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|43,945
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|80,180
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|74,754
|(84)
|6*
|40-49
|65,428
|(238)
|5*
|50-59
|65,459
|(678)
|26*
|60-69
|43,758
|(1,376)
|18*
|70-79
|24,194
|(2,145)
|38*
|80+
|15,494
|(3,820)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|228,193
|(4,034)
|91*
|Male
|208,466
|(4,353)
|96*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|132,201
|(2,908)
|67*
|Asian (NH)
|10,532
|(294)
|7*
|White (NH)
|153,836
|(4,268)
|97*
|Hispanic
|66,975
|(756)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,412
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,703
|(78)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.