COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Continue To Increase As The State Adds More Than 600 New Coronavirus Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — One longtime Harford County man has died.

James McMahan, known as “Captain Jim” died last week at 42-years-old.

The Bel Air man had a long history with the county, serving as a county councilman and town commissioner.

He was also a radio host for several decades.

His visitation is Friday, April 30 at Bel Air United Methodist Church.

