HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — One longtime Harford County man has died.
James McMahan, known as “Captain Jim” died last week at 42-years-old.READ MORE: Under Armour Downsizes Port Covington Headquarters Plan
The Bel Air man had a long history with the county, serving as a county councilman and town commissioner.READ MORE: Nick Mosby Introduces Bill To Increase Work Opportunities For Baltimore City Residents
He was also a radio host for several decades.MORE NEWS: Woman, 17-Year-Old Boy Shot In South Baltimore, Police Say
His visitation is Friday, April 30 at Bel Air United Methodist Church.