COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Continue To Increase As The State Adds More Than 600 New Coronavirus Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Harford County, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — One longtime Harford County man has died.

James McMahan, known as “Captain Jim” died last week at 82-years-old.

READ MORE: 'I Pray The Shooting Stops' | Baltimore Community, Police Call For End To Violence After Several Weekend Incidents Including 5-Year-Old Shot

The Bel Air man had a long history with the county, serving as a county councilman and town commissioner.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 600 New Cases Reported Monday, Hospitalizations Jumped Over The Weekend

He was also a radio host for several decades.

His visitation is Friday, April 30 at Bel Air United Methodist Church.

MORE NEWS: Medical Examiner: Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Suffered Stroke, Died From Natural Causes Day After January 6 Insurrection

Note: A previous version of this story listed McMahan’s age as 42. WJZ regrets this error and it has since been fixed. 

CBS Baltimore Staff