HARFORD COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — One longtime Harford County man has died.
James McMahan, known as "Captain Jim" died last week at 82-years-old.
The Bel Air man had a long history with the county, serving as a county councilman and town commissioner.
He was also a radio host for several decades.
His visitation is Friday, April 30 at Bel Air United Methodist Church.
Note: A previous version of this story listed McMahan’s age as 42. WJZ regrets this error and it has since been fixed.