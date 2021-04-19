COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Continue To Increase As The State Adds More Than 600 New Coronavirus Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — A North Carolina teen is missing and authorities believe she could be in Maryland.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office reports 15-year-old Jazmine Marciano may be in the Salisbury area after she went missing from Lumberton, NC.

Police in North Carolina notified the sheriff’s office that Marciano, who’s been missing since March 12 of this year, could have traveled to Salisbury.

If you have any information regarding Marciano or believe you may know her location, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4890 or your local law enforcement agency.

