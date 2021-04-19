SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — A North Carolina teen is missing and authorities believe she could be in Maryland.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office reports 15-year-old Jazmine Marciano may be in the Salisbury area after she went missing from Lumberton, NC.READ MORE: 3K State Employees Will Be Relocated To Offices In Downtown Baltimore, Gov. Larry Hogan Says
Police in North Carolina notified the sheriff’s office that Marciano, who’s been missing since March 12 of this year, could have traveled to Salisbury.READ MORE: Baltimore County Man Arrested With Loaded Handgun At BWI Airport
If you have any information regarding Marciano or believe you may know her location, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4890 or your local law enforcement agency.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 600 New Cases Reported Monday, Hospitalizations Jumped Over The Weekend