BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Emergent BioSolutions, the Baltimore, Maryland-based company manufacturing the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines, was asked to stop manufacturing COVID-19 related products, while the Food & Drug Administration continues its investigation into quality control issues at the plant that ruined 15 million potential doses of the vaccine.
The FDA initiated an inspection of the company’s Bayview facility on April 12. At the request of the FDA, Emergent BioSolutions agreed on April 16 not to make any new COVID-19 materials at this facility and to quarantine existing materials already manufactured there pending results of the inspection.READ MORE: ‘Human Error’ At Baltimore Facility Ruined Millions of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses, Report Says
In a statement Monday, Emergent BioSolutions’s officials said, “This inspection is ongoing. While we await the FDA’s full feedback, we are working with J&J and the FDA on strengthening the supply chain for this vitally important vaccine.”
“We recognize the confusion these recent events may have caused our customers, our employees, and the public,” the statement continued. “We are steadfastly committed to full compliance with the FDA’s strict requirements. We acknowledge that there are improvements we must make to meet the high standards we have set for ourselves and to restore confidence in our quality systems and manufacturing processes.READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson To ‘Assume Full Responsibility’ Manufacturing Drug Substance For COVID Vaccine At Emergent BioSolutions
It was allegedly human error that botched the doses after employees “accidentally conflated the vaccines” ingredients several weeks ago. A New York Times article initially reported the issues in late March.
The one-shot vaccine was deemed a “game-changer” by Maryland officials.