BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With less than 100 days until the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, U.S. athletes are kicking training into high gear.
A local boxing champion is helping to train fighters headed to Tokyo.
Meet 18-year-old Jahmal Harvey. He's heading to California this week to help with training camp, after winning a spot of U.S. Elite Team.
The group will train three times a day, with a mix of cardio, strength and conditioning and sparring.
Harvey said this opportunity means a lot to him, knowing he’s helping Team USA potentially win a medal.