COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Continue To Increase As The State Adds More Than 600 New Coronavirus Cases
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With less than 100 days until the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, U.S. athletes are kicking training into high gear.

A local boxing champion is helping to train fighters headed to Tokyo.

Meet 18-year-old Jahmal Harvey. He’s heading to California this week to help with training camp, after winning a spot of U.S. Elite Team.

The group will train three times a day, with a mix of cardio, strength and conditioning and sparring.

Harvey said this opportunity means a lot to him, knowing he’s helping Team USA potentially win a medal.