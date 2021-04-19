BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby wants to make sure that companies are using Baltimore residents when building in the city.
Called the “Business Inclusion and Empowerment Legislative Package” it would require contractors to share how many their workers are Baltimore residents.
They would also have to disclose whether previous contracts came in on time and at budget. The package will also create penalties for contractors that fail to meet the disclosure requirements.
The full package will be introduced at Monday night’s meeting.