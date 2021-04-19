SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Wicomico County, Maryland State Police said Monday.
A news release identified the victim only as a 14-year-old male from Salisbury, Maryland, who was taken from the scene to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday night.
At about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers from the Salibury Barrack responded to a call after the parents requested assistance with finding their son, who had gone for a walk and was overdue to return. During the search, troopers heard a sound that drew their attention to a nearby bypass, according to a news release.
Upon responding to the sound on the bypass south of Center Road, troopers found the victim lying unconscious on the shoulder of the road.
Troopers used parts found at the scene to determine that a Cadillac Escalade was involved.
Just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, troopers found the suspect vehicle in a hotel parking lot. No one was around the vehicle and no one connected with the vehicle has been located, state police said.
