BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Pratt Street Market will return on May 6.
It will be open every Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Enjoy some lunchtime favorites including baked goods, fresh flowers and produce.
This year, the market is moving one block west to Pratt and Charles streets.
The market is still looking for vendors. If interested, click the link here.