COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Continue To Increase As The State Adds More Than 600 New Coronavirus Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:bel air, Crime, Harford County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Shooting, Shots Fired

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect is in custody after reports of shots fired in Bel Air Monday morning.

Harford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1100 block of Vanguard Way in Bel Air for reports of shots fire around 8:01 a.m.

READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live

When they arrived, they were told a person discharged a firearm in the area and fled on foot.

Deputies canvassed the area in order to locate the suspect with the help of other police agencies and a K9 unit.

READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Still Looking For Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Brittany Brodie

The suspect was located and taken into custody in the 1100 block of Iron Bark Court around 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and police did not release any other information at this time.

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 600 New Cases Reported Monday, Hospitalizations Jumped Over The Weekend

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff