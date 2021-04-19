BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A suspect is in custody after reports of shots fired in Bel Air Monday morning.
Harford County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of Vanguard Way in Bel Air for reports of shots fire around 8:01 a.m.
When they arrived, they were told a person discharged a firearm in the area and fled on foot.
Deputies canvassed the area in order to locate the suspect with the help of other police agencies and a K9 unit.
The suspect was located and taken into custody in the 1100 block of Iron Bark Court around 9 a.m.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident and police did not release any other information at this time.
