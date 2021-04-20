BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A baby was found inside a car towed to Baltimore city Sunday night.
On Tuesday, WJZ learned more about how the child ended up inside the car.
Baltimore County Police officers responded to report of a possible stolen car with a child inside around 7:20 p.m. in the 3700 Twin Lakes Court in Pikesville. Police learned the car wasn’t stolen, but instead towed by a private towing company because the car was parked illegally.
The car had very dark tint on the windows and the tow truck driver could not see inside. County officers responded to the Tow Company lot on Fairlawn Avenue and located a minor child inside the vehicle.READ MORE: Major Crash Blocks All Westbound Lanes On Bay Bridge, Route 50
Medics responded and said the child was no injured and was in good condition.
This story was originally posted on Sunday, April 18 and updated on Tuesday, April 20.