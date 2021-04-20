LATESTDerek Chauvin Found Guilty On All 3 Counts In George Floyd's Death
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police euthanized a loose bull in Catonsville Tuesday at the request of its owners.

Police responded to Rawlings Well and Johnnycake roads at 2:34 p.m. for an animal complaint and found the bull was running loose.

After trying to control the bull for some time, officers euthanized it at the owners’ request.

State Senator Charles E Sydnor III, who represents District 44, tweeted he stopped by the area and was told that neighbors living near Chesworth and Crosby should remain indoors until the animal was under control.

