BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police euthanized a loose bull in Catonsville Tuesday at the request of its owners.
Police responded to Rawlings Well and Johnnycake roads at 2:34 p.m. for an animal complaint and found the bull was running loose.READ MORE: Small Demonstration Held In Baltimore After Derek Chauvin Verdict
After trying to control the bull for some time, officers euthanized it at the owners’ request.
State Senator Charles E Sydnor III, who represents District 44, tweeted he stopped by the area and was told that neighbors living near Chesworth and Crosby should remain indoors until the animal was under control.READ MORE: Bianca Nelson Arrested, Charged With Allegedly Shooting Man In Baltimore
I saw the post on the Ring about tla loose bull, stopped by to see what was happening and was told that those neighbors living near Chesworth and Crosby should remain indoor until this bull is back under control.
So please stay indoor. pic.twitter.com/cf9UO8pdQ7
— Senator Charles E Sydnor III (@CharlesSydnor3d) April 20, 2021MORE NEWS: CVS To Start Selling Over The Counter COVID-19 Test Kits This Week