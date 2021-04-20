COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Jump Again As More Than 900 New Cases Added
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 925 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths Tuesday as hospitalizations jumped up again.

Hospitalizations went up by 23 to 1,282. Of those, 310 people are in ICU beds and 972 are in acute care.

The state’s positivity rate remained flat at 5.4%. The state conducted 13,058 coronavirus tests in the last day.

Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 437,584 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  At this time, 8,406 Marylanders have died.

As of Sunday morning, there are 1,650,172 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 3,991,069 doses so far. Of those, 2,340,897 are first doses, with 25,841 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,470,414 second doses, with 29,111 in the last day.

The state administered a total of 176,161 single-dose vaccines before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused last week.

Here is a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,720 (204) 1*
Anne Arundel 41,463 (572) 14*
Baltimore City 49,409 (971) 23*
Baltimore County 61,278 (1,397) 35*
Calvert 4,078 (74) 1*
Caroline 2,232 (24) 0*
Carroll 8,878 (226) 5*
Cecil 5,837 (126) 2*
Charles 10,296 (182) 2*
Dorchester 2,623 (49) 1*
Frederick 19,150 (303) 9*
Garrett 1,952 (61) 1*
Harford 15,645 (263) 4*
Howard 18,454 (224) 6*
Kent 1,286 (43) 2*
Montgomery 68,945 (1,455) 46*
Prince George’s 81,523 (1,399) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,844 (42) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,697 (123) 0*
Somerset 2,521 (37) 0*
Talbot 2,032 (36) 0*
Washington 13,874 (268) 3*
Wicomico 7,331 (152) 0*
Worcester 3,516 (95) 1*
Data not available 0 (80) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 23,518 (3) 0*
10-19 44,078 (6) 1*
20-29 80,332 (35) 1*
30-39 74,939 (84) 6*
40-49 65,559 (238) 5*
50-59 65,582 (683) 25*
60-69 43,836 (1,378) 18*
70-79 24,230 (2,150) 38*
80+ 15,510 (3,827) 92*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 228,655 (4,042) 91*
Male 208,929 (4,364) 95*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 132,606 (2,916) 67*
Asian (NH) 10,554 (294) 7*
White (NH) 154,145 (4,280) 97*
Hispanic 67,094 (757) 15*
Other (NH) 20,457 (83) 0*
Data not available 52,728 (76) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff