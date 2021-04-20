ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland added 925 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths Tuesday as hospitalizations jumped up again.
Hospitalizations went up by 23 to 1,282. Of those, 310 people are in ICU beds and 972 are in acute care.
The state’s positivity rate remained flat at 5.4%. The state conducted 13,058 coronavirus tests in the last day.
Since the pandemic began in the state there have been 437,584 confirmed COVID-19 cases. At this time, 8,406 Marylanders have died.
As of Sunday morning, there are 1,650,172 Marylanders fully vaccinated for the virus. The state has administered 3,991,069 doses so far. Of those, 2,340,897 are first doses, with 25,841 administered in the last day. They have administered 1,470,414 second doses, with 29,111 in the last day.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
The state administered a total of 176,161 single-dose vaccines before the Johnson & Johnson shot was paused last week.
Here is a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,720
|(204)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|41,463
|(572)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|49,409
|(971)
|23*
|Baltimore County
|61,278
|(1,397)
|35*
|Calvert
|4,078
|(74)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,232
|(24)
|0*
|Carroll
|8,878
|(226)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,837
|(126)
|2*
|Charles
|10,296
|(182)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,623
|(49)
|1*
|Frederick
|19,150
|(303)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,952
|(61)
|1*
|Harford
|15,645
|(263)
|4*
|Howard
|18,454
|(224)
|6*
|Kent
|1,286
|(43)
|2*
|Montgomery
|68,945
|(1,455)
|46*
|Prince George’s
|81,523
|(1,399)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,844
|(42)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,697
|(123)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,521
|(37)
|0*
|Talbot
|2,032
|(36)
|0*
|Washington
|13,874
|(268)
|3*
|Wicomico
|7,331
|(152)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,516
|(95)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(80)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|23,518
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|44,078
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|80,332
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|74,939
|(84)
|6*
|40-49
|65,559
|(238)
|5*
|50-59
|65,582
|(683)
|25*
|60-69
|43,836
|(1,378)
|18*
|70-79
|24,230
|(2,150)
|38*
|80+
|15,510
|(3,827)
|92*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|228,655
|(4,042)
|91*
|Male
|208,929
|(4,364)
|95*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|132,606
|(2,916)
|67*
|Asian (NH)
|10,554
|(294)
|7*
|White (NH)
|154,145
|(4,280)
|97*
|Hispanic
|67,094
|(757)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|20,457
|(83)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,728
|(76)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.