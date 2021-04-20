BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CVS says it will start selling over-the-counter coronavirus test kits in stores and online starting this week.
Two of the kits are rapid tests and will give you results within 15 minutes.
The third type of test is a PCR product that will take up to two days to get results.
The tests are available with or without a prescription.
