ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers said justice was served after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd Tuesday, but said there’s more work to be done.

“The senseless murder of George Floyd served as yet another reminder that we still have a long way to go to live up to our nation’s highest ideals,” Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. “Justice has now been served, and we hope that this verdict will bring some measure of peace to the Floyd family and the community.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said his heart goes out to the loved ones of George Floyd and hope they find some healing after the guilty verdict.

“Regardless of this decision, more work remains to prove once and for all that Black lives matter in America. We must honor George’s legacy and join together to build an inclusive system that truly works for everyone,” Scott added.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski also tweeted, “Today, justice has been served for George Floyd and his family. We remain committed to implementing reforms passed here in Baltimore County and across Maryland, and to building trust between our communities and the officers who serve them.”

“Moving forward, it must be our mission to ensure these incidents will no longer be a part of our reality,” he continued.

Today, justice has been served for George Floyd and his family. We remain committed to implementing reforms passed here in Baltimore County and across Maryland, and to building trust between our communities and the officers who serve them. — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) April 20, 2021

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) called it the “right verdict.”

“The jury has reached the right verdict. But nothing will bring George Floyd back or heal the pain that his family and loved ones continue to experience,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “While today’s verdict was just, we must think of the Black Americans who have never received justice. We must move with urgency to confront and defeat systemic racism in all its forms, and Congress must act immediately to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”

While U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) shared that there’s still more to be done.

“America’s justice system may be far from perfect, but it can still deliver justice. George Floyd did not need to die. Derek Chauvin’s use of force was far beyond anything that should be acceptable anywhere in this country. The officer’s guilt was unequivocal. At this moment, my thoughts are with the Floyd family and this personal moment of justice, as well as with every family of color that has watched video after video and pictured their child or family member as the next victim of excessive force or profiling. This deadly cycle cannot keep repeating itself. “As a nation, we simply must do more to ensure that the basic human rights of Americans are protected at all times, even if they are suspected of a crime. We also must fundamentally reform our thinking and systems so that individuals are not assumed suspects because of the color of their skin or the clothes they wear. It’s morally wrong and a waste of legitimate police resources. “No matter how this trial ended, the Senate has a duty to take up and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act that was approved by the House of Representatives last month. This comprehensive package includes bills that I authored, including the End Racial and Religious Profiling Act, which would prohibit the use of racial and religious profiling by police, and the Law Enforcement Trust and Integrity Act that can begin to change the tactics used and the tenor of interactions between law enforcement and American communities, especially those of color. We need to make a change now.”

Attorney General Brian Frosh added, “We watched the life being crushed from George Floyd in slow motion, over 9 ½ minutes. This verdict confirms what every person who watched the video already knew. We hope that this verdict brings a small measure of relief to Mr. Floyd’s family.

“Justice has been done. But, this cannot be the end. Systemic problems with policing and with equal justice require reform. Maryland has taken the first steps to improve the quality of policing and the quality of justice in our state. Nationally and in Maryland important work remains to be done. Our office remains committed to continuing that work.”

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty on all three counts — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter — in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Floyd died after Chauvin left his knee on his neck for more than nine minutes.

