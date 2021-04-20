COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Jump Again As More Than 900 New Cases Added
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire was reported at the Domino Sugar factory in Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews are on scene.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building for miles.

Chopper 13 was over the scene.

