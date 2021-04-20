BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire was reported at the Domino Sugar factory in Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.
Fire crews are on scene.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the building for miles.
#BREAKING: 🚨🚨 a fire breaks out @dominosugar – at least 3 fire trucks have headed in that direction on Key Highway in the past few minutes alone as smoke billows from the building @wjz #DominoSugar pic.twitter.com/IFj4SNsr3D
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) April 20, 2021
WJZ has a crew on the way.
Fire near Domino Sugar #Baltimore 📹via Citizen pic.twitter.com/Iw37TkK9ed
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 20, 2021
Chopper 13 was over the scene.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now