BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ken Gerstley’s wife, Lori, pleaded with the public Tuesday morning asking that anyone with more information about his murder come forward.

The family also announced the reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction in the case was increased to $10,000.

Gerstley, 58, of Pikesville was shot and killed near his vehicle in the 2900 block of Brighton Street in Baltimore around 11 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2021. He was an ATM repair worker and police believe the motive was robbery.

“I’m here to ask for your help in getting justice for my husband Ken,” said his wife Tuesday morning. “One morning I kissed him goodbye as he went off to work on a Saturday morning, just like any other Saturday morning, and then I never got to see him again.”

She believes the person who shot and killed her husband wanted money.

“Now he’s gone, ” Lori said. “Our two daughters lost their dad and I lost the love of my life.”

Lori described her husband as a good-natured, hardworking guy and a “big teddy bear.”

“I wish he had worked on a 9 to 5 schedule, but that just was not his style,” she said. “He worked long hours, checking on customers in tons of neighborhoods all over Baltimore City to make sure their ATMs were up and running, even helping them with other things in their stores.”

Kind-hearted, she said he knew the names of his customers’ spouses and children and cared about how they were doing.

“He loved us so much. We were his world, and he was ours. His hugs were the best. He’d wrap this up in his big arms and give the squeeze. I’m missing those,” she added.

Investigators need the communities help. Anyone with information is also urged to contact Homicide Detective Raymond Yost at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

If your Metro Crime Stoppers tip to the hotline leads to an arrest and charges filed in this case, then you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000.