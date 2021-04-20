ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — All lanes are closed on the westbound side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge due to a major crash Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple vehicles are involved.
Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.
Chopper is over the scene.

US-50 Bay Bridge Westbound; all lanes closed for multi-vehicle crash. #MDTraffic
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 20, 2021
