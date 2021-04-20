BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — A lieutenant colonel with Maryland Natural Resources Police was arrested in a DUI-related crash over the weekend in Berlin.
State Police was called to a report of a hit-and-run crash along Route 50 at Route 707 on April 17 around 9:30 p.m.
The caller, who was the victim, said a Chevy Tahoe was stopped at a red light when it reversed and reportedly backed into his vehicle. Then the Tahoe left the scene and with the caller following behind.
Troopers responded and found the Chevy in a parking lot on Route 611.
The driver of the Chevy, 55-year-old Ernest Leatherbury, Jr. of Princess Anne, was arrested after troopers detected an odor of alcohol and tested him for impaired driving.
The other driver wasn’t injured.
Leatherbury was charged with driving under the influence, failure to remain at the scene of a property damage accident, negligent driving and unsafe backing. He was released to a sober driver.
Leatherbury is a lieutenant colonel with the Maryland Natural Resources Police. Executive command personnel at the Natural Resources Police were notified of his arrest. Leatherbury is also retired from the Maryland State Police.
