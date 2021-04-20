LATESTDerek Chauvin Found Guilty On All 3 Counts In George Floyd's Death
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Calvert County, St. Mary's County, Maryland State Police

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A Lexington Park man was arrested and charged Monday for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, according to Maryland State Police.

Nathan Lindgren, 25, is charged with ten counts each of possession and distribution of the material and is awaiting his initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner in Calvert County, police said.

The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cybertip last month from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and learned Lindgren’s alleged criminal activity took place in St. Mary’s and Calvert counties.

Lindgren was arrested and charged after police executed a search warrant at his home, police said.

State police coordinate the task force, comprised of police departments from around the state. Grants from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and the U.S. Department of Justice fund the task force.

CBS Baltimore Staff