BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As more Americans get vaccinated, many are ready to hit the road.

But travel experts say some cars that have been idle during the pandemic need to be serviced for safety.

Before the pandemic, Nick was driving nearly an hour to work. Now, his morning commute looks a lot different.

“My commute now is from my bedroom to the coffee maker to my desk which is about 20 feet,” he said.

But that may be changing.

As more drivers hit the road, after a year of hardly using their cars, AAA is recommending getting your car serviced. But first, give your mechanic a call to ask.

“Is there a contactless drop-off where you can just pull up, drop the keys off and let them know, or is there a dropbox where you put the keys,” David Bennett, a AAA Repairs Systems Manager, said. “You want to know the process.”

There are the four main things a mechanic should check:

Your battery. Without use, it might have a lower life expectancy.

Your hoses. Make sure they’re not dried out or cracked.

Your tires. Make sure they’re inflated and not worn.

Your fluid levels. Make sure they’re clean and filled.

“…The oil, the transmission fluid, power steering fluid break fluid are the four most common you want to take a look at,” Bennett said.

