BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From Minneapolis to right here in Baltimore, people celebrated after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in the death of George Floyd.

“I’m feeling joy,” Rev. Annie Chambers, of Baltimore, said. “I’m feeling justice. We’re making a new change in this country today. America cannot be the same.”

It was a moment the world anxiously waited for.

“I was a little nervous at first,” Tavon, a Baltimore resident, said.

“I got a call about the verdict and I was pleased,” Brandon, a Baltimore resident, told WJZ. “I smiled.”

Chopper 13 was overhead as crowds gathered in Baltimore City, marching through the streets with signs.

“We’ll clap today but we’re going to keep up the attention on this case to make sure Derek Chauvin sees time,” Sharon Black, of the Peoples Power Assembly, said.

From the city to the county, the verdict sent shockwaves to those watching closely.

Some say the fight for change is far from over.

“The heart and sound of policing have not changed because this one guy goes down,” J.C. Faulk, of Baltimore, said. “They basically threw us a bone giving us this guy, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Others say it’s a small step in the right direction.

“It kind of gives me hope that I can finally get pulled over and not fear for my life,” Brandon said.

In Washington, D.C., members of the Congressional Black Caucus gathered to watch the verdict together.

They say it’s imperative the Senate approve the Police Reform Act passed by the House last month. The bill is named in honor of George Floyd.